Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $283.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.30 million and the highest is $285.20 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 191,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

