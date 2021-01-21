Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Shares Down 16.3%

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) shares fell 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.

About Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

