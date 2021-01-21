Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Trading 36.8% Higher

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) shares traded up 36.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 246,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 90,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

