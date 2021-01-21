Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 249.90 ($3.26).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £37.41 billion and a PE ratio of -11.26. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.45.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

