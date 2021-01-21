Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day moving average of $182.18. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after buying an additional 323,560 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

