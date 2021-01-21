Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.68

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $27.98. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 54,675 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,910,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.