Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) rose 19.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 457,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 174,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

