GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.90. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $247.30.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.