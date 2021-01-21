Gordon Smith Sells 40,184 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 969,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,605. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,139 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 510,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 65,449 shares during the last quarter.

