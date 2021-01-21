Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 20,000,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,990,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,999,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $2,980,950.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $2,524,166.58.

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,214,005.48.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,858.56.

EAF stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $2,881,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GrafTech International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GrafTech International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

