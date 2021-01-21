Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

