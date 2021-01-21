Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.56.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,394,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,317. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

