Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

