Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $259.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

