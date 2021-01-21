Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 309.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,960. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

