Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.91. The company had a trading volume of 262,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.