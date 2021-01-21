Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of CHGG traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,743. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.