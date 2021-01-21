Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

ULTA stock traded up $8.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.45. 28,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $240.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

