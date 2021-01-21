Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.99. 12,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,006. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

