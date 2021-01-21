Greencore Group’s (GNCGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.40. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.