Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.90

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 1794985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

GRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$279.55 million and a PE ratio of -98.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.020093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

