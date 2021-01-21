Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,516.47

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,516.47 and traded as high as $1,968.54. Greggs plc (GRG.L) shares last traded at $1,960.00, with a volume of 284,539 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greggs plc (GRG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.67.

About Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

