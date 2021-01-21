Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.00

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 474433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective for the company.

Get Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £222.87 million and a P/E ratio of -111.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.11.

In other Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.