Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Grifols has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

