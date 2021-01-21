Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 90.1% higher against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.72 million and $811,774.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $30.74 or 0.00105706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.