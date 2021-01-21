Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Up 5.9%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.84. 1,136,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,109,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Get Grubhub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,559 shares of company stock worth $3,816,659 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter valued at about $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.