G&S Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,949 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,460. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

