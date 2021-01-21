G&S Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,855,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,980 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

