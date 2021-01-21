G&S Capital LLC Has $707,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $222.76. The stock had a trading volume of 138,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,568. The stock has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $3,731,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.