G&S Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,275 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 825.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:MEAR remained flat at $$50.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 86,237 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.