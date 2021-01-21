G&S Capital LLC Takes $373,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 119,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,345,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,044. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

