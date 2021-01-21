Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNTY. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 25,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $97,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,053.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

