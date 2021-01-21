Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

GNTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 25,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,039. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $144,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.