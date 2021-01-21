Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $190.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guardant Health traded as high as $167.77 and last traded at $166.17, with a volume of 7317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.94.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,321 shares of company stock valued at $28,640,940. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

