Halliburton’s (HAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 851,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.