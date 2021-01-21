Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hammerson in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

