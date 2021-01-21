Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

