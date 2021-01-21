Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

