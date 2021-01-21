Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.