Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,401. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $380.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

