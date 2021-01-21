Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

