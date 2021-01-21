Harbor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,292 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.53. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $97.69.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

