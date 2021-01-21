Harbor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in CSX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.64. 60,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

