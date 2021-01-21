Harbor Group Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

