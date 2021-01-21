HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,889.80

HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,889.80 and traded as high as $1,908.00. HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) shares last traded at $1,898.00, with a volume of 108,459 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,889.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,710.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.32.

