Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harley-Davidson traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 48335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 276,998 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $626,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

