Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 87,232 shares of company stock worth $624,889 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 477,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,309. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $792.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

