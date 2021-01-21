Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

