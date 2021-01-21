Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.25 ($61.47).

HLE stock opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

