Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $2.95 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00009378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and approximately $589,450.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,468.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.07 or 0.03832632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00420835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.01410050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00585894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00434371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00283846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,375,098 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

